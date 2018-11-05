Share:

KARACHI - An intermediate student was shot and killed over offering resistance on a robbing bid in Shah Faisal Colony area, here on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased was later identified as 20-year-old Syed Zaid Raza, son of Aqeel Ahmed was shot and killed by at least two armed men riding a motorcycle, adding that the suspects shot and killed him over offering resistance on a robbing bid. He was shot once and died shortly after the incident.

His body was later taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial process. Police said that the incident took place at Green Town area within the limits of Shah Faisal Colony police station and the culprits shot and killed the victim when he offered resistance on a robbing bid. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Fraudster nabbed

Police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in defrauding people through fake social media advertisement offering indecent activities for couples, here on Sunday.

The arrest was a part of series of actions during Clifton division police’s campaign ‘rescuing youth, saving future’ in Clifton and its surroundings. The suspect arrested was later identified as Arsalan. His arrest was made by Boat Basin police while the arrest was disclosed during a press conference by Clifton ASP Suhai Aziz where she while talking to the media said that the Clifton police has launched a campaign “Rescuing youth, Saving future” about to secure and save the young generation from one-wheeling, Shisha, drugs, bike racing and misuse of social media.

“A special team was formed under the supervision of the Boat Basin SHO and the police team finally arrested a key suspect, Arsalan for misusing the social media,” the ASP explained. “The suspect has also confessed the crime.” The officer said that the accused has also admitted defrauding people through fake social media advertisements offering indecent activities for couples, adding that currently, he was defrauding the people with his new fake social media advertisement “Dirty nights (couple swapping). An FIR No. 557/18 under Section 420/25D of the telegraph act has been registered against the suspect while further investigation was underway.

The ASP Aziz also claimed to have arrested two more suspects, Mehran Shahzad and Abdul Ghayyas. Police officials said that the suspects were involved in drug peddling in Clifton area and the police also claimed to have recovered hashish from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.