Islamabad-The investigators have found no links to terrorism in the killing of JUI-F Chief Maulana Samiul Haq, according to the sources.

They said the investigators have found the incident to be an outcome of a personal issue with no links to terrorist activity. “The servant of the Maulana has shared important information with the investigators and they have reached a conclusion that no terrorism or international conspiracy led to the killing,” said the sources on condition of anonymity. They said that the Counter-Terrorism Department has handed over further investigation of the case to Rawalpindi police. The religious scholar and politician, widely known as the Father of Taliban in Pakistan was stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday. According to the sources, the police have been looking into different aspects of the case and obtained call data record of the deceased.

The police also obtained footage of the surroundings of the house which may lead the investigators to the culprits.

The investigation team has obtained key information from CCTV footage. According to information, Maulana Samiul Haq had phoned the security guards of the society in an injured condition. He was alive while being shifted to hospital. The Airport police station had registered a case of the assassination of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq. The case was registered on the complaint of the religious scholar’s son Maulana Hamidul Haq against unknown people.