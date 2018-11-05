Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Sirajul Huq Sunday announced running ‘Hurmat-e-Rasool’ movement from Karachi to Chitral, asking the people to take this movement into each and every street of the country.

Addressing ‘Hurmat-e-Rasool’ march taken out from Baitul Mukarram Mosque to Hassan Square, Siraj said that the people of Pakistan rejected the verdict of the apex court. He said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and the country’s people are sentimental about their Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The participants of the march kept chanting slogans against the release of Aasia Bibi and were carrying placards inscribed with anti-release slogans.

Commenting on the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement, the JI chief added that the premier had said that the parties raised this issue for the sake of their vote bank. “I want to make it clear that it is not the matter of votes but the matter of Jannah. We don’t use this issue for votes as we are ready to sacrifice our lives and everything for Namoos-e-Risalat,” he added.

Siraj asked all religious parties to be united on one-point agenda over this matter, saying that his party with the help of the people would continue to raise the issue till its logical conclusion. “The JI would continue its struggle for Namoos-e-Risalat,” he said.

He appreciated the JI Karachi leadership for holding an ‘excellent’ march. The people by taking part in big numbers had proved that they love Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The people have given their own verdict that they don’t accept the judgment of the apex court that acquitted Asia Bibi in blasphemy case, the JI chief added.

He asked the federal government to inform whether or not Asia is still in Pakistan or gone of the country just like her counsel who had reportedly let the country and was given a VIP status in Europe. He said the Sessions Court had convicted Asia and the decision was upheld by the High Court as she had ‘confessed’ his involvement in blasphemy. “We have gone through the judgment of the Supreme Court as well wherein the facts were missing,” Said Siraj.

The JI leaders including Asadullah Bhutto, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Dr Mairaj-ul-Huda Siddiqui and others also spoke on the occasion.