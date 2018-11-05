Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Kashmir Council EU (KC-EU) will launch the 11th annual week-long event on Kashmir titled; “Kashmir EU-Week” on Monday - today - at European Parliament in Brussels, says a message released to the media here Sunday night. This was announced by Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, Senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Sadique, Chairman Kashmir Info Mir Shahjahan and former EU’s Ambassador Anthony Crasner while talking to journalists in Brussels Sunday, the message said.

They said, Kashmir Council EU will organise Kashmir EU Week in collaboration with Kashmir Free Organisation Germany, Theatre X Germany, Kashmir Info Belgium, Kashmir Global Council, World Kashmir Diaspora Alliance and some other organisations.

They informed media that the Kashmir EU-Week’s programmes comprising international conferences, seminars, debates, workshops, video casting of a documentary and a photos and a handicraft exhibition on Kashmir would be held from 5th to 11th November at EU parliament in capital city of Belgium but the exhibition will be continued from 12thto 18 November at EU parliament in Strasburg, France. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will participate as a chief guest in the events. The reports containing latest facts and figures on the situation existed in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) would also be presented during the EU-Week.

Some of the delegates arrived in order to participate in the program. A large number of the people specially members of EU parliament, experts, intellectuals, human rights activists and scholars from Europe, America, Pakistan, AJK and Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) are expected to attend the programme. The annual event of Kashmir EU-Week is being arranged by the Kashmir Council EU for several years and beside it, the council has so far held many other programmes including conferences, seminars, meetings and debates on Kashmir in Europe. One million signature campaign on Kashmir is also continued by Kashmir Council EU in different European countries.

The leaders said, creating awareness about the large scale human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) is main objective of the programmes. The people of Kashmir have offered matchless sacrifices for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and the use of brute force cannot stop them from continuing the struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination.