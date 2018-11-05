Share:

Karachi - Karachi University (KU) has announced Online Admissions 2019 (Entry Test Based) in Bachelors and Masters’ Program (Morning), Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening, Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning) and Visual Studies.

The KU registrar has announced the KU Online Admissions 2019 (Entry Test Based) in Bachelors and Masters’ Program (Morning), Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening, Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning) and Visual Studies department for the session 2019. Students can get the admission details, online admission form, prospectus and submission guidelines from www.uokadmission.edu.pk till 13th November, 2018.

In Bachelors program admissions will be given in departments of Applied Chemistry & Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science, Applied Physics, and others.

Similarly, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi will start two new degree Programs of MS (Data Science) and MS (Information security) from next year.