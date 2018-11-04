Share:

LONDON:-Liam Gallagher has a new cat. The 46-year-old musician - who was devastated when his moggy Lady Our Kid passed away in 2016 at the age of 19 - has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has gotten himself a new cat called Sid. He shared a picture of the cat and wrote: ''Say hello to my new cat SID as you were LG.'' And he admitted his new pet is ''lively'', tweeting: ''Lively 1st night with RSID as you were LG x.'' Lady Our Kid was originally owned by Liam's former wife Nicole Appleton and her ex-boyfriend Robbie Williams, who split in 1999.