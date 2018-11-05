Share:

ISLAMABAD - A week-long conference” Lift Pakistan” will be arranged from November 11 to 16 here and 100 international delegates are expected to come and explore opportunities for investments in Pakistan.

This conference will be a first of its kind which will strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystem through cross-border partnerships for economic prosperity of the country. JumpStart Pakistan is arranging the Conference and activities during initial three days (11th, 12th & 13th November) will take place at 20 different venues within Rawalpindi and Islamabad following with two days (14th & 15th November) Main Conference at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad while one day (16th November) think-tank meetings for policy recommendations and a Gala Dinner.

According to organizers, Jump Start Pakistan (JSP), in essence, is an innovative movement initiated since 2014 to create, nourish and promote startups from all over Pakistan and provide support structures enabling their survival through to growth phase.

Thus, ensuring entrepreneurial stability in the country but also creating quality jobs to share in increased prosperity.

Lift Pakistan which will attract delegates, including top Global Influencers and Capital Providers, Corporate, Students and Academia Representatives, to engage and participates as potential stakeholders to leverage immense potential of Pakistan by portraying an image of emerging Pakistan in front of entire world.

Moreover, this conference will give recognition of Pakistan’s potential to all major players of the world. The funding opportunity for SMEs, strategies to nurture and develop entrepreneurship and innovation as well as ensure that new opportunities are identified, harnessed and utilised.