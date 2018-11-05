Share:

A 60-year-old man died shortly after he jumped off a bridge and fell on a moving motorcycle in Garden Town police precincts on early Sunday. Rescue workers said two motorcyclists were also injured in the incident which took place at Ichhra Bridge on early Sunday. The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Shafi. An eyewitness told the police that apparently, the man attempted suicide by jumping off the Ichhra Bridge. As he jumped off the bridge, he fell on a moving motorcycle. As a result, two motorcyclists, identified as 24-year-ild Shahid 50-year-old Wazir Bibi, received severe injuries. They were shifted to Services Hospital. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating the incident.