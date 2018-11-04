Share:

Islamabad-On the arrival of winter season, varieties of fish has flooded the melody market Islamabad where people throng stalls to buy the winter delicacy in both uncooked and fried form.

A report aired by a private news channel said , the sharp drop in temperature in the twin cities has led to a hike in the sale of fish and increase in the number of sale points in Melody market and different other areas of the city.

According to shopkeepers, the demand of fish most favorite item of winter had been increased manifold in harsh winter and fish outlets in different areas were crowded with customers. Various kinds of fish including Dambro, Morakho, Pallow, Silver Fish and others were being served at the stalls, they added.

Hamza Ashraf, a fish merchant said that fish consumption multiplies in winter. He said that during the current winter around 2-4 a tonne of fish arrives every day at Ganjmandi, the wholesale fish market in Rawalpindi that supplies fish to the twin cities. Abdul Rehman, a resident of F-6 who was buying fish said that it was the best food in winter for people of all ages. He further added that the price of the fish was reasonable in Melody market as compared to other markets.