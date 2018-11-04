Share:

In Turbat Balochistan Academy is functioning as the only literary society where Balochi books and magazines are published. Mostly, literary people have gatherings here but sadly the government is neglecting them and their efforts. As registered nationally, they receive a fund of solely 5 lacs annually with which the academy gets to do very little to promote Balochi language in the city. Only if they are eyed and given a little bit attention, Balochi books, magazines, newspapers and other literary things would be available in a great number and in reach of every single Baloch in Turbat. Therefore, I ask the newly-elected government of Balochistan to look forward to solving the issue and provide more funds to Balochistan Academy Turbat for they can serve Balochi language and Baloch nation in an even better way.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, October 23.