A newspaper is a form of printed media. It is a powerful mode of mass communication. It gained popularity day by day. It is published all over the world in many different languages. In newspaper, every type of news is available like, sports, business, politics and showbiz. Newspaper is a power house of information. It contains news from the world of politics. It makes the general public aware about what ‘s going on around the world. Technically, a newspaper is a periodical publication which is usually issued on daily or weekly basis. It contains news, articles of opinion, features, advertisements and other information of public interests. This is great source of information.

Newspaper is an important part of our life as well we read it on daily. It is usually divided into various sections, politics, economy, sports and arts, so that the reader can choose his favourite section. Newspaper is an important tool for public awareness. In a democratic country, it serves as a link between government and the people. It serves as the voice against injustice.

In this age of television, newspaper is still one of the most important modes of the media. Reading newspaper is a great habit. Being a student it not only improves your reading skills and efficiency but also keeps you aware of the current affairs. There are many other benefits that one gets from reading newspapers, such as improvement in vocabulary and reading efficiency. In newspaper, not only news but also the entertainment columns like crosswords and puzzle various interesting articles, fun facts to keep the reader involved. On other hand, newspaper also consists of a separate section dealing with fashion trends, lifestyle, and life stories etc.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore, October 23.