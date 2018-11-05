Share:

HELSINKI:- Japan’s double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu won the Helsinki Grand Prix men’s figure skating title on Sunday. The 23-year-old skating star scored a total of 297.12 points to beat Czech Republic’s Michal Brezina (257.98) with South Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan (243.19) in third. Hanyu had dominated the short program on Saturday and followed up in Sunday’s free skate. He cemented his status as one of the top figure skaters of all time when defending his 2014 Olympic title at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Alina Zagitova from Russia won the women’s title on Saturday evening.–AFP