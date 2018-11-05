Share:

ISLAMABAD - PAF Shaheens won the 27th Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Challenge Polo Cup 2018 after beating PAF Falcons by 8-6½ in the final here at Rawalpindi Garrison Polo Club on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at the occasion and distributed prizes amongst the players and awarded the CAS Challenge Cup to the winning team.

PAF Falcons was captained by Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood while PAF Shaheens played under the captaincy of Air Commodore Arif Kazmi. Seven teams, including PAF Shaheens, Al-Saboor Polo, Young Guns, Security 2000, President Bodyguard, General Headquarters and PAF Falcons, took part in the tournament and amused the spectators with high-quality polo and in the end, top two teams qualifed for the final and the best one won the title.

The CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament was introduced in 1985 and ever since, it has been a regular feature in the sports calendar.