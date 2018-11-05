Share:

KARACHI - Following the directives of federal government, police has started lodging the cases against the local leadership and protesters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) over holding sit-ins and demonstrations at around 30 locations of the port city, Karachi.

Police have registered over a dozen cases so far, reported on Sunday. Although, no arrest has been made, however, the police said that they would likely to make arrest of the suspects with the help of the CCTV footages and through the social media.

TLP and other religious parties held sit-ins and demonstrations at around 30 locations of the city following the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a nine year old blasphemy case, however, the life in Karachi normalised on Saturday after the protesters ended sit-ins and removed road blockages following peaceful negotiations between the leadership of the TLP and federal government late on Friday night.

Apart from the closure of the routine and commercial activities across the city, all the main arteries and highways were also closed by protesters where protesters were staging sit-ins and demonstrations by setting tyres despite the government had already imposed the Section 144 in the province for ten days from October 31 to November 10, on pillion riding, rallies, gathering of four persons and carrying or displaying arms across the province.

The cases against the protesters were registered over the violation of the Section 144 and closing the city’s main arteries and highways.

The cases were registered at different police stations including Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, Korangi Industrial Area, Garden, Kharadar, Airport, Sacchal and Steel Town. Police said that in some of the cases, the local leadership of the TLP was also nominated, adding that no arrest has so far been made while the police was looking for their arrests with the help of the CCTV footages and the videos went viral on the social media linked to the protests and sit-ins.