Pakistan is ranked as the 6th in number in the world by population.

The total population of Pakistan was estimated at 193.6 million people in 2016. The population of pakistan represents 2.56 percent of the world’s total population which arguably means that one person in every 39 people on the planet is a resident of pakistan.

According to the UN Pakistan’s population is going to exceed 300 million by 2050. Population explosion leads to starvation and high unemployment rates. Suicide rates in Pakistan are increasing due to unemployment and increasing proverty. The government must conduct rules and regulations to save Pakistan and save poor Pakistani.

NADEEM AHMED BK,

Turbat, October 23.