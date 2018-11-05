Share:

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday made three nominations in party’s information wing for effective propagation of the party policies.

According to a notification, Ch Munawar Anjum has been nominated as central Deputy Secretary Information. Mr Anjum has been close associate of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in her lifetime. He has also worked as Secretary Information of party’s Lahore chapter.

In a related development, PPP’s Parliamentary Secretary in Punjab Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza has been nominated as Secretary Information Punjab. Likewise, Barrister Aamir Hasan has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Information Punjab.

Barrister Aamir is one of the vocal party leaders who have been defending the party policies on different news channels for the last one decade. He also writes articles in mainstream newspapers on political issues.