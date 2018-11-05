Share:

MIRPURKHAS - School Education Director Ghulam Rasool Keerio has ordered the inquiry into the illegal encroachment of the quarter of Government Girls Apwa High School, Mirpurkhas.

Keerio appointed the district education officer elementary as inquiry officer. He stated that headmistress of the above high school had informed him about the illegal encroachments at the quarter of the school. He directed the inquiry officer to conduct the inquiry in detail with full justification and submit him report soon for further action.

It may be recalled that servant quarter of the above school had been occupied by unconcerned influential person for last few years and concerned authority was avoiding taking action against the illegal occupier owing to his political support.

BABY RECOVERED

Satellite Town ASP Imran Mirza claimed to have recovered one-month girl of Malak Zafar, resident of Khar Para, in a raid at Marvi Town and detained 4 accused including the mother of the recovered baby.

In a press conference held at town police station on Sunday, the ASP further said that a day back after incident of kidnapping of a month-old baby of Malak Zafar from his house by a woman and a man, we carried out inquiry and conducted raid at Marvi Town and recovered the abducted the baby while detained 4 persons including Imtiaz, Kathor, Muhammad Irshad, Kamran and Sonia, mother of the recovered baby.

He said that a case had been lodged under section 364, 452, 352 and 35 with town police station. He further said that main accused of this incident was Sonia, mother of the kidnapped baby. He claimed that we would soon resolve this issue as inquiry continued.