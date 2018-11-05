Share:

SHIKARPUR - A large number of activists of Qaumi Awami Tehreek took out a protest rally against settlement of aliens in Sindh, increasing unemployment, lawlessness, forced loadshedding, and construction of dams on Indus River, here on Sunday.

The rally was started from Lakhi Gate, Clock Tower and after marching through various routes it culminated at same place.

Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Zafar Ali Channa, the district president, Zahid Bhanbhro, Qadeer Soomro of QAT Shikarpur, said that people of Sindh had already rejected the construction of Bhasha Dam and other dams on Indus River because Sindh had been neglected for its due share for a long while Punjab already stopped the water of Sindh by making Tarbeela and Mangla Dam.

They warned the higher authorities that don’t create situation of anarchy and came down hard against federal government over its decision to issue computerised national identity card to Biharis, Afghans and Bengalis and termed it conspiracy against Sindhis to transform Sindhis into minority and it [conspiracy] would not be tolerated by people of Sindh.

They highlighted the issue of lawlessness, unemployment and forced loadshedding and termed that federal and Sindh governments failed to fulfill its promises made during general election with people of Sindh.

They demanded the higher authorities to stop construction of dams on Indus River, aliens should be removed from Sindh and sitting government should take notice of prolonged forced power outages otherwise they threatened to accelerate their protest movement across Sindh.

A large number of prominent people including Advocate Ali Asghar Pahore, Haji Shoukat Baloch, Mian Zafar Alvi, Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Hameer Chandio, Asadudllah Soomro, Zulfikar Soomro, Dost Muhammad Chandio, Muhammad Bachal Abro, Maqsood Mirani, Abdul Ghaffor Dayo, Abid Jatoi, Asif Ali Shah, and others visited the protest camp and expressed their sympathies and ensured their full support.