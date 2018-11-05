Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the government would pull the country out of the prevailing crises.

“Pakistan will regain its lost destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dream of happiness will be fulfilled soon by the grace of God,” Buzdar said while talking to different delegations who called on him at Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday. He said the only agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was prosperity of people of Pakistan. “Our government is moving ahead with the commitment of country’s economic stability. Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day and night and interest of the country and the nation is his first priority. We are taking steps for a bright future of people. PM Imran Khan will never disappoint our people and will fulfill their hopes,” he said.

The chief minister said, “Every one of us has to play a proactive role for development of the country and we will utilize all our energies to make New Pakistan prosperous and developed. Provision of basic facilities to people and immediate solution to their problems is the priority of the government. We are successfully heading towards completion of the 100-day agenda of the prime minister. After successful completion of 100-day agenda, people will soon feel positive change in Pakistan.”

Buzdar said that ensuring rule of transparency and law was a mission of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and “we will not leave any stone unturned to safeguard the interests of the public”. He said that concrete steps had been taken for welfare of the common man. “We are working vigorously to resolve issues of the public according to their expectations and as per vision of our leader,” he said. He listened to problems of people on this occasion and issued orders on the spot for their solution.

YOUNG VENDOR COMPENSATED

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the authorities financially compensated the young fruit vendor, who was robbed of his bananas reportedly by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists during a recent protest in Sheikhupura against the acquittal of a Christian woman facing blasphemy charges. The so-called protesters picked up bananas from the cart of poor vendor during their protest. Young boy kept on requesting them not to loot his only source of earning but they didn’t turn ear to his appeals. Video of this incident went viral on the social media in which helplessness of the poor boy was seen by millions. On the instruction of the Punjab chief minister, the deputy commissioner of Sheikhupura found the poor and paid him money for his bananas. Not only this, financial assistance was also given to him.

CM OFFERS CONDOLENCES

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Kashmiri lawmaker Sardar Khalid Ibrahim. In his condolence message, the CM offered his condolences to the grieving family and prayed to Allah Almighty to give them patience to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.