KARACHI (PR) - The first day of the two-day event, A World of Tomorrow Reimagined, part of the School of Tomorrow (SOT) event series, was extremely well attended. Taking place at the Beach Luxury Hotel on November 3-4, the event is the largest of its kind in Pakistan, and brings together members of the public with international and national leaders and experts to explore issues with an eye to shaping a brighter future.

The event took off with the opening ceremony for which the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi was the Chief Guest. Beaconhouse Chairperson Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri gave a welcome speech in which she emphasized the contribution of the private sector in education as well as the need for both private and public sectors to work together to address the ongoing need for quality education. Dr Arif Alvi in his speech also spoke about the importance of education. He argued for the need to retain empathy for those who do not have access to the same advantages as us and to work with the aim of taking everyone forward. A panel discussion including renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, lawyer and activist Nighat Dad, and educationist Dr Lawrence Burke set the direction for the event. It was moderated by Beaconhouse School System Chief Executive and Chair SOT Events, Kasim Kasuri.

Crowds arrived in droves for the afternoon sessions. Panel discussions ran concurrently, with topics that began with the fourth industrial revolution and went on to cover inclusion and diversity; the pervasive reach of surveillance; the dangers of stifling freedoms of artistic expression and media; the need and ways in which to conserve architectural heritage with local as well as international examples; how to improve fluency and appreciation of regional and national languages; ways in which Sustainable Development Goals can be taught and understood; the importance of local community spaces to affect change; and finally, understanding what excessive use of technology does to young children’s minds. There were also presentations on the power of adventure, impactful change, and the future of fashion. Speakers included, Babur Habib, Solonia Teodros, Tapu Javeri, Sidra Iqbal, Kami Sid, Arif Hassan, Vladimir Bataev, Deepak Perwani, Soufia Siddiqi, Khalid Ahmed, Saba Gul, Reza Pakravan among many other experts, artistes and thought leaders.

The packed halls were testament to the fact that citizens of Karachi were ready and willing to emerge after three days of uncertainty that left parts of the city paralyzed. More so, they were inspired to engage with the content and speakers on our shared future and how to make it better.

A World of Tomorrow Reimagined continues on Sunday November 4, and is open to the public.