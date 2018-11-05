Share:

NOWSHERA VIRKAN - Religious scholars and people from all walks of life have condemned the assassination of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Chief Maulana Samiul Haq .

They expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased, and termed his murder a great loss to the country. Jamaat-e-Islami Nowshera Virkan Ameer Mian Liaqat Ali said that the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq was a great loss to the country.

“His religious and political services for the country will be remembered for ages,” he added.

Religious scholar Ehsanullah Azeem also condemned the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq , saying that he was a respectable figure. “Maulana played a pivotal role in Afghan war; even the US sought his help in negotiations with Afghan Taliban.

Thousands of his students in Pakistan and around the globe are spreading Islam after getting education from Jamia Haqania,” he added. Maulana Tariq Aziz Bajwa, Maulana Shahabuddin Khalidi, Hafiz Adrees Gohrvi, and others condemned the murder of veteran religious scholar.

They called upon the government to arrest the murderers immediately, and award them exemplary punishment.

They also demanded to provide security to the religio-political leaders and the common man.

DSP ASSUMES CHARGE

Newly-posted DSP Abdul Hameed Virk assumed the charge here the other day. Talking to journalists, he said that maintaining law and order and provision of justice would be his top priorities during his posting as DSP Nowshera Virkan. He said that no one was above the law.

He directed the police officials to work hard to minimise crime rate in the tehsil. He stated that traditional police culture in police stations would not be tolerated, adding that honest policemen would be rewarded while the negligent ones would be dealt with iron hands.