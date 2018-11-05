Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has announced the honorarium for the elected councillors, members and councillors for reserved seats.

Ghani said this while addressing at DMC East on Sunday where reception was given in the honour of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar.

The minister said local government system is made by seeing the ground reality by any province and Sindh government will not accept any kind of dictation from the Federal government. He said Sindh government was stable, strong and elected government.

“We have not achieved the government like beggars got the government through the support of centre and provinces,” he added.

The minister announced that his government decided to give honorarium to elected members, councillors on reserve seats and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also gave approval in this regard, very soon he will make an announcement, he stressed. He said necessary amendment would be made in SLGO-2013 in this connection.

He said during 2001 he was also a councillor but none of the councillor was paid honorarium but now as local government minister such issue was raised he has announced for honorarium. Ghani said it was the desire of every councillor to do good work in his area.

Ghani further said that a committee has been constituted to resolve the problems of pensioners and those who have attained the age of 60 headed by the secretary local government which comprises of experts and this issue will be resolved soon, he claimed. Referring to Sindh Solid Waste management board, he said that they are fully bound to work as per agreement and if they fail to do so than action would be taken against the board.

Saeed Ghani said that when the local government system is not same in urban and rural areas of the country than it would appear like a joke for unified local government system in the country. Minister said Mayor Karachi is on one platform to rectify the administrative system of the city.

Ghani said he was ready to reach Mayor Karachi wherever it was required. He said this was his first visit for any DMC particularly DMC East from where he was elected and MPA and was happy to be DMC east. Minister said this was his visit to any DMC of Karachi. He said lot of development works are being done in Karachi and particularly district Karachi east.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that he has started anti-encroachment drive in Karachi on the demand of traders and will ensure that this drive ends successfully. Mayor Karachi said he has filed a petition in Supreme Court for powers not taken dictation from anyone. Mayor said now there would be no compromise in anti-encroachment drive.