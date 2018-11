Share:

MULTAN - A two day Sino-Pak international conference on ‘Innovation in Cotton and

Biotechnology’ will start on November 26 at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture MNSUA). Institute of Plan Breeding and Biotechnology in collaboration with Biotechnology Research Institute China, Bahauddin Zakariya University and Punjab government would organize the conference. MNSUA would welcome scientists from China, USA, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Malaysia besides national agriculture scientists.