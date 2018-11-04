Share:

Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has found the management of Soan Garden Housing Scheme in Zone 5 of Islamabad involved in massive irregularities ranging from conversion of residential property into commercial plots, creation of new plots by reducing size of the streets to selling plots earmarked for graveyards and parks, it has been learnt.

According to the latest report prepared by Planning Wing of the Directorate of Housing Societies of Capital Development Authority on the request of Federal Investigation Agency, the management of the society illegally converted 27 residential plots into commercial property in violation of the approved layout plan.

A total of 242.26 kanals of land exclusively earmarked for amenity services was converted into residential plots, according to the report.

It said that size of the plots earmarked for mosques, schools, colleges, fire brigade, health care, tube wells and graveyards were reduced to less than half of the initial Layout Plan mentioned, to create more residential and commercial plots on a total land of 197 kanals. The report further said that the management of the scheme created commercial blocks in parking area, illegally created access from Islamabad Highway to Block-H of the scheme, sold the plots mortgaged to Capital Development Authority, encroached the land transferred to Capital Development Authority, converted almost all amenity plots and green spaces into commercial and residential ones.

The CDA report further revealed that the management also converted larger plots into smaller plots of 5 marlas. 4.12 kanals of green area in street 4 and 5 was converted into residential plots.

Another 7.09 kanals of land in street 11 was also converted into residential plots. Similarly, 5.74 kanals of the park land in street 5 Kohsar Road, 2.55 kanals of land allocated for park in street 1 and 4, 4.54 kanals of park land in street 10 Mehran Road and 2.89 kanals land earmarked for green area in street 11 of the housing scheme was converted into commercial property.

In total 11.21 kanals in Block A, 15.72 kanals in Block B and 49.17 kanals of land in Block C which were earmarked for amenity plots was converted into the commercial plots.

Another 19.42 kanals of land in Block D, 8.78 kanals of land in Block E, 8.71 kanals of land in Block F, 105.72 kanals of land in Block G, and 23.53 kanals of land in Block H earmarked for parks, play grounds and green areas was illegally converted into residential plots.

It is to mention here that the Layout Plan of the society stretched over an area of 2984 kanals was approved by Capital Development Authority on June 15, 1994 for residential plots along with commercial plots and public buildings.