ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on November 01 for the combined income group posted an increase of 0.22 percent as compared to the previous week, whereas for the lowest income group of up to Rs 8000 per month, the inflation declined by 0.21 percent. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 238.98 points against 238.46 points registered in the previous week and in the lowest income group the indicator decreased from 219.33 points in last week to 218.86 points, said the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 5.03 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increase by only 0.17 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, and Rs 12,001-18,000 per month decreased by 0.13 percent, and 0.04 percent respectively. The SPI for income groups of 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 however increased by 10.12 percent and 0.54 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 08 items registered decrease, while that of 15 items increased with the remaining 30 items’ prices unchanged. The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, LPG cylinder, onions, bananas, gur, wheat flour, sugar, and pulse gram.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included telephone local charges, chicken farm, Hi Speed Diesel (HSD), petrol, kerosene oil, cigarettes, eggs (farm), wheat, red chili powder, powdered milk, garlic, pulse moong, vegetable ghee (loose), pulse mash, and potatoes.