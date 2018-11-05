Share:

Islamabad - National Assembly today is likely to see a stormy session as it will meet again after a break of two days at 5pm. According to the Assembly Secretariat, Question Hour and calling attention notices had been included in the Monday’s agenda.

On the motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, the House will discuss the existing economic conditions of Pakistan.

Lawmaker Akhtar Mengal and others will initiate a debate on grievances of poor fishermen of coastal area of Gawadar due to construction of East Express Way from Gawadar. Under Rule 18, matters other than point of order would be discussed. Opposition is likely to give tough time to treasury benches on recent hike in petroleum prices.

The recent sit-in, which paralysed the country for days, may also be brought up, seeking government explanation and future strategy.

With opposition mulling over to chalk out a strategy to give tough time to the government in the House, it is likely that opponents will seek details pertaining to the agreements reached during the visits of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to foreign countries including China.