MOSCOW - Militants of the Taliban radical movement have captured a joint Afghan National Army (ANA) and police forces base in Afghanistan’s central Uruzgan province, local media reported Sunday.

According to the Pajhwok news agency, citing a local official, 25 servicemen and police officers were stationed at the base, located in the city of Terinkot. There is no information on the number of security personnel killed or injured in the attack. The Taliban also seized weapons and vehicles from the military base .

Uruzgan provincial council confirmed the incident but provided no details on the issue.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) and the Taliban. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

TALIBAN KEY COMMANDER KILLED

A Taliban key commander Mullah Haqyar is among 21 insurgents who were killed in Qush Tepa district of the northern Jawzjan province on Sunday, deputy to provincial governor, Abdul Rahman Mahmoudi said. “A group of Taliban rebels under notorious commander Mullah Haqyar launched coordinated offensive against a military base in Jarkodok area of Qush Tepa district early today morning, but the attack was repulsed and the rebels after leaving 21 bodies including notorious commander Mullah Haqyar behind fled away,” Mahmoudi told Xinhua.

Describing Mullah Haqyar as key commander, the official said that the physical elimination of notorious commander could prove a major blow to the insurgents in Jawzjan and adjoining areas. Taliban militants have not commented on the incident.

POLICE SECRETARY SHOT DEAD

Unidentified armed men shot dead a provincial police official in an eastern Afghan province, in a latest string of targeted killing, a provincial governor spokesman said Sunday.

Abdul Jalil Abdurahimzai, who served as office secretary of provincial police department in eastern Khost province, was shot dead in an area in neighbouring Logar province, spokesman Talib Mangal told Xinhua.

The incident happened early Sunday morning, along the way between Logar and the Afghan capital of Kabul, where unknown armed men pulled Abdurahimzai out of his car and shot him dead at the spot, Mangal added.

The civilians considered to be supporting government, civilian government employees, religious leaders, tribal elders and persons involved in peace and reconciliation efforts came under attack in targeted killings over the past years. No armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

18 IS MILITANTS KILLED

Up to 18 militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) were killed and one of their hideouts destroyed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar. “The incident occurred on Saturday, in the restive Nazyan district of the province, where Afghan defense forces launched an air-strike killing 18 fighters affiliated with the IS,” Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday. The statement did not give details on whether civilians suffered life or property loss, nor the IS fighters operational in the region commented on the incident.

The mountainous province, 120 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants from time to time.

The clashes have forced thousands of villagers to flee to safer places.

Sputnik/Xinhua