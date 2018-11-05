Share:

In an appalling act of sheer savagery and ignorance, two ill-fated girls were first abducted and raped by an influential landlord and when the victims returned home, their uncle killed them to ‘restore honour’.

The incident took place in Jamaluddin Wali area of Sadiqabad.

The father of the ill-fated sisters stated that an influential landlord abducted his daughters Naheed and Bisma and raped them. “The accused released them on Sunday night”, the father was quoted as saying.

When the hapless girls reached home, their uncle and other relatives--present on the occassion-- brutally killed them on the spot for ‘restoring honour’.

The police have lodged the case of the incident whereas three persons have been arrested.

Meanwhile, corpses have been shifted to Sadiqabad hospital for autopsy.

The menace of honour killings is rampant in Pakistan. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has reported an average of 650 honour killings over the past decade. The number is likely to be much higher as most of such cases in remote areas go unreported.