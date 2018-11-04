Share:

LONDON-Victoria Beckham has been giving parenting advice to Eva Longoria. Former 'Desperate Housewives' star Eva and her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston welcomed son Santiago five months ago and Eva has turned to Victoria - who has four children with her spouse David Beckham - for tips on parenting.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, she said: ''Victoria is one of the best mums I know and through the pregnancy to now she has been giving such great advice. ''She's in love with (Santiago) already. Her and David think he's so delicious. ''It's like another family affair! Nothing could prepare me for Santiago and it's like my heart is walking around outside my body. It's amazing.'' And Eva wants Victoria to be Santiago's godmother.

She added: ''My husband and I need to talk about this. In Mexico you have 18 godparents but it's absolutely on the cards.'' Eva also revealed that Victoria was one of the first people she told about her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Eva, 43, recently admitted that becoming a mother has been ''life-changing'' for her.

She said: ''[When I was pregnant], all my friends were like, 'Just wait, just wait.' I'm like, 'I know, it's going to be great.

''I mean, I get it, [it'll be] life changing great.' But every cliché that people told me, it's like that times 10.''

And she is loving witnessing Santiago grow and learn new things.

She said: ''For the first two months he was like a beautiful blob and now he's, you know, grabbing and reacting and touching my face. Every stage is the best.''