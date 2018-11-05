Share:

HAFIZABAD - A walk was taken out in the city by the Health Department to create awareness among the general public regarding ill effects of smog.

Led by District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr M Aslam Chaudhry, the participants paraded from Fawara Chowk to Vanike Chowk and distributed pollution preventive masks to the citizens.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Zaheer Ahmed Khokhar advised the public to use pollution preventive masks to save them from different ailments. He particularly advised the bike riders to wear goggles and helmets to save themselves from ill effects of smog. He also distributed pamphlets and other literature.