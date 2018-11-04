Share:

Islamabad-The newly appointed Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that welfare of policemen would be his top priority. He sent this message on the eve of death of Islamabad police Constable Sana Ullah who died after protracted illness and laid to rest at his native city Chiniot.

Following the directions of IGP, a delegation representing Islamabad Police attended the funeral prayers of the deceased employee in his city. The IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar has assured complete cooperation to the family of deceased personnel and also directed to provide them relief package.

He also approved the amount for the burial rituals of the deceased employee and said that his children would be provided all assistance as per Prime Minister’s Package.

The IGP said that educational expenses of the children of deceased would be borne and his one child would be inducted in Capital police force.

He said that police employees are backbone of the forces and their welfare would be on his top priority.