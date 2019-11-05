Share:

ISLAMABAD - Blocked Kashmir highway, diversions on entry and exit points of the city, and suspended Metro Bus Service on Monday severely disturbed the commuters and residents in reaching their destinations on first working day after weekend.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March has led to blockade of Kashmir highway, the main artery of the city, on which thousands of commuters travel daily.

JUI-F protestors were camped on main road Kashmir highway covering almost an area of four sectors along the road.

Resultantly, visitors and employees travelling to federal capital from all walks of life faced miserable situations to reach their destination.

The Nation observed heavy traffic jams on diversions set by Islamabad Capital Territory administration, while number of commuters failed in reaching offices and returned back.

The city administration though relaxed the restriction by opening few points alongside the JUI-F protesting venue, but the huge influx of traffic elevated the problems of citizens and commuters problems.

Students and employees in public and private offices nearby H-9 sector were affected mostly as institutions announced cancelling holidays, but people remained unsuccessful in reaching there.

A large number of public including women, children and senior citizens had to walk for kilometres to reach public offices.

Talking to The Nation outside passport office at G-8, Muhammad Ibrahim said that he got tired as he had to walk three kilometres to reach the passport office.

Ibrahim from Gujjar Khan came to passport office main head office to correct the information in his official document. “Politics has made a common man’s life miserable,” he said.

Siffat Ali, who works as a researcher in a think tank based in F-8 said that he took leaves from his office since Wednesday due to uncertain political situation in the city as it was difficult to reach office.

“Today also I am returning back because my colleagues informed there is huge traffic jam at sector G-13,” he said.

He said that one cannot take risk on his/her life and belongings in this situation and it is better to stay at home.

Dr. Sara Israr at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences said that it took her three hours to reach hospital due to blocked Kashmir highway and diversions. She said that she got stuck in traffic jam for one hour and took different route to reach workplace.

“Entire administration and all political leaders are sleeping as they do not care about common man’s sufferings,” she said.

The suspended metro bus service also increased problems of the commuters travelling from Rawalpindi and within the city as they had to hire expensive cab services or local transport to reach workplace.

Munnaza Ahmed, a student at Allama Iqbal Open University said that she faced severe problems in reaching university due to non-availability of Metro Bus Service today.

“Where I pay Rs30 to reach university normally, today I paid Rs200,” she said

She viewed that no one is being affected by unusual activity in the city and no one has focused on problems of the citizens who need attention at this time.

“Neither government nor protestors are doing any favour to public,” she said.