Rawalpindi - Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir Chairman Abdullah Hamid Gul on Monday said it is obligatory and mandatory for Pakistan to give befitting response to India on her tainted political maps showing disputed territories as her part.

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony with regards to Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltsitan.

“The government of Pakistan should shun her apologetic conduct pertaining to Kashmir policy and announce to take a decisive role in responding to India on her malicious attempt for declaring Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as part of her territory in the maps issued by Indian Home Ministry,” Gul said.

Addressing the function, he said that India’s political maps showing Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir as her territories are indefensible and invalid as they violate UN resolutions accepting these states as disputed one.

“India’s political maps are illegal and unconstitutional, India’s dirty ambitions could not deprive Kashmiris of their fundamental right to plebiscite for self-determination and India cannot change the status of the UN-recognised Kashmir disputed territories,” said TJP chief.

“We congratulate the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their independence,” said Gul, adding like Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir freedom is the writing on the wall.