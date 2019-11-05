Share:

FAISALABAD - Two persons died and another was critically injured when a gas cylinder exploded during decanting here on Monday. According to rescue and police sources, three persons including Shahbaz, Aamir and Abid were scorched when a gas cylinder exploded during refilling in Chak 235/GB, Jaranwala here.

The rescue personnel shifted the injured to local hospital from where they were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Two of them -Shahbaz and Aamir, however, succumbed to their burns during treatment while condition of the third is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, two women died and three other persons got injured when a car overturned here on Monday, police said. According to police, a car carrying a family, which returned after performing Umrah from Lahore to Summandri overturned after one of its tyres burst on Jaranwala Motorway in Faisalabad. Resultantly, two women identified as: Asia Bibi and Hanifan Bibi died on the spot while three persons got critically injured. The Motorway Police shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where the bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem.