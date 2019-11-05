Share:

Lahore - The 6thPAKPLAS Exhibition is Pakistan’s largest international show of Plastic Products and technologies, being held from 4th to 6th of November 2019, at the Lahore Expo Center. A grand inaugural ceremony was held to launch this mega-event orchestrated by the PPMA. The exhibition has received an overwhelming response from more than 100 local and international exhibitors, while it is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors in three days.