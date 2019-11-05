Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has convened the National Assembly (NA) session on Thursday (November 7), wherein the opposition and government are set to lock horns over multiple matters, including the Azadi March and the possible sit-in.

The government is currently engaged in talks with the opposition in order to woo it to wind up its Azadi March, which has entered its sixth day, and head home.

Parliamentary sources said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan may address the National Assembly on the first day of the session.

On the other hand, the joint opposition is set to give tough time to the PTI government inside and outside the parliament.

PM Imran expected to address on first day of session

Sources told this scribe that the upcoming NA session may continue for two weeks.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in a statement, has offered national dialogue to the opposition parties.

He said the parliament was ready to play the role for national dialogue to promote solidarity and harmony.

Qaiser said the country was faced with internal and external threats, including economic problems. He said greater solidarity and harmony were need of the hour.

The speaker said the country’s political leadership would have to be on the same page for the resolution of problems. He asked the political leadership to come forward and give their suggestions.