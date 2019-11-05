Share:

LAHORE - The four-goal Aquafina Polo Cup 2019 will stroll into action here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground today (Tuesday), in which total 10 teams will be vying against each other for top honours. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana told media that top 10 teams have been featuring in the tournament. “Pool A consists of Pebble Breakers, Total Nutrition, Diamond Paints, Barry’s and Guard Group while Pool B comprises Magic River, Lotto Carpets Singapore, Aquafina, Asia Building System and Platinum Homes.” The LPC chief said that the polo season in Pakistan has begun in great style as the very first event of the season, Gul Ahmed 104th FIP Ambassadors Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event proved to be a huge success, as not only the top teams gave tough times to each other and the best won the title, but it also provided ample opportunities to polo lovers to witness high-quality polo with top national and international players exhibiting their prowess well. Today (Tuesday), two matches will be contested as Magic River will take on Lotto Carpets Singapore in the first match at 2:00 pm while at 3:00 pm, two chukkers each match will be conducted among Aquafina, Asia Building System and Platinum Homes. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday (November 10), he added.