LOS ANGELES - Ariana Grande has ‘’learned and healed’’ over the last year.

The 26-year-old singer reflected on how much has changed in the 12 months since she released ‘Thank U, Next’ - in which she examines her past relationships with the likes of former fiance Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - but thinks she still has some way to go in her journey.

She tweeted: ‘’Happy birthday ‘thank u, next’. i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal.’’

Ariana went on to pay tribute to her fans and the friends who have supported her during the months she’s been on her ‘Sweetener World Tour’.

She wrote: ‘’It’s been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet ... happy! year. thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration... and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i’m sure they’re just as exhausted’’.

But the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ hit maker - who has been single since splitting from Pete over a year ago - admitted she still doesn’t know very much about love and her personal fulfilment is coming from her pets.