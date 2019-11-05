Share:

Government’s negotiation committee on Tuesday has held meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad for consultation on contacts with opposition parties.

During the meeting, government’s negotiation committee has beirfed the premier over its discussion with Rahbar Committee members. The participants also reviewed the current political situation in the country.

Following its meeting with PM Imran, the government committee is scheduled to hold important session to deliberate on the strategy regarding anti-government’s Azadi March .

On the other hand, the government’s negotiation committee led by Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak will also resume talks on Azadi March with opposition’s Rahbar Committee at 3:00pm today.

Earlier, talking to media, Defence Minister said the opposition is adhering to the agreement it had signed with the government. He also expressed the hope for good results in today’s meeting.

Rahbar Committee’s Akram Durrani said they had presented demands of the opposition to the government and detailed discussions were also carried out in this context.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing the Azadi March protesters, said they are close to achieving the objective of the anti-government protest and that opposition has agreed that only we will decide when to call off this sit-in.

He said all political parties are on same page and government remains alone today.

"We want to pull Pakistan out of isolation," said the JUI-F leader, adding that there is something going on at every front.