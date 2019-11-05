Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting along with JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, Parvez hinted at a positive outcome of the anti-government sit-in soon. He said that he and Shujaat had arrived in Islamabad to ease the tension.

Parvez said his family had good relations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the last three generations. He said it was their duty to resolve the issue through talks. He said that tense a situation cannot give positive results. He elaborated that he will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on what was discussed in the meeting with Maulana Fazl Rehman.

Meanwhile, JUI-F’s leader Akram Khan Durrani said that the Chaudhry brothers had come here to meet Maulana and minimize the tensions between the government and opposition. He said that they had always helped each others during such situations.

He repeated that Chaudhry brothers had a good relation like brothers with the Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

On the other hand JUI-F’s 15 Members of National Assemblies have handed over their resignations to chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after they were asked by the party’s leadership to hand over the resignations in a move to dissolve the assembly.

Earlier, addressing the marchers, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they were close to achieving the goals and objectives of the anti-government protest.

He said that the sit-in was not to be ended till the final decision of the APC; saying that APC had to decide the fate of sit-in, whether to extend this or give it an end and move towards the next phase.

He said that they wanted to see a stronger Pakistan. He claimed that all the political parties were on same page and government remained alone.

He said APC of opposition had appreciated the Azadi March.

He said that they were peaceful people and the court of the country had termed the JUI-F’s demands as legal and constitutional.

He further claimed that all the opposition parties had given him the assurance that they will not leave the JUI-F alone in the anti-government movement.

He further elaborated that Pakistan was completely isolated due to the failed foreign policy of the incumbent; saying that they will pull Pakistan out of isolation.

While lashing out at the Prime Minister he said that PM was selected by the selectors, but now he was rejected by the masses of Pakistan.

He urged that the rumours against azadi march were ended; adding that he was greatly grateful to opposition leaders who supported them in the protest and were still supporting them.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation and the national institution should be one same page in order to make the country stable and pull it out of any kind of the crisis. He urged that they were not ready to tolerate the instability in the country; saying that it was the due of the whole nation to work for the better Pakistan.

He said that they had to talk about the Namoos e Risalat within the premises of the constitution of Pakistan.

He maintained that some days ago a former Chief of Army Staff in an interview termed the JUI-F’s demands as legal and constitution; saying that they thanked to him for his such words regarding the protest and demands.

He said that imposing the unelected leadership on Pakistan will directly lead towards chaos in the country; adding that they were protesting because selected leadership was being imposed on them.

He said that they had to get rid of this incumbent government as it was the need of the time and a basic demand of the entire nation. He said that this gathering of the people was representing the entire nation.

He urged the marchers to remain strong and firmed and wait for the decisions of the leadership.