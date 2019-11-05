Share:

On Tuesday, the Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari shared on Twitter their concerns regarding the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

In his tweet, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he would hold the government responsible if anything were to happen to his father.

Saying that the former president still had not been given access to specialist doctors, Bhutto also said: "Our family is increasingly concerned about his health."

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also accused the government of failing to provide her father to any kind of medical experts for six months, and also accused the government of retracting information from his medical reports.

Zardari has been imprisoned since June, when his bail application was rejected in connection with a money-laundering case with millions being allegedly sent out of the country.

On October 22, Zardari had been shifted to a hospital.

The court proceeding against Zardari has still not led to any convictions of the allegations against Zardari, but the former president has now spent almost six months in prison.