Share:

AUCKLAND - The Culture Bridge Chinese and Western Classical Songs Concert was held on Sunday’s evening in Auckland, to celebrate the success of China-New Zealand Year of Tourism 2019.

New Zealand’s only Chinese tenor Jiang Bo from the New Zealand opera company and his Italian soprano singing partner Lilia Napoli sang 12 Chinese and Western classical songs, including “I love you China”, “La donna e mobile”, “Rossini Una voce poco fa”, “Madama Butterfly” and “Recondita armonia”. The performance won long applause from the audience.

The piano was performed by Matteo Napoli, an Italian born piano performer who lives in Auckland, with more than 30 years of piano performance experience.

Paul Yang, an Auckland councillor, saw the concert as a fabulous platform to enrich New Zealand’s diversified culture.