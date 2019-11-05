Share:

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. A citizen made a request to court for arresting Fazl for threatening to ‘arrest’ PM Imran Khan in an address. “The Maulana is inciting the people against the government through his provocative speeches,” the petitioner said, adding that such provocative speeches erupt clashes.

Case against Rana Sana

adjourned

A petition filed by the ANF against the trial court’s decision against not hearing on daily basis the narcotics case against PML-N MNA Rana sanaullah Khan was adjourned on Monday because the relevant judge – Justice Alia Neelum of LHC – was on leave. The petition has been moved by ANF’s legal director.