Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police Rawalpindi received more than 650 phone calls from road users seeking help or guidance during last month.

According to details, the calls related to complaints of public service vehicles overcharging, road accidents, one wheeling by youngsters and serious traffic violations.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that strict action would be taken against the violators and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that obnoxious calls create problems for the staff, adding that citizens should behave in responsible way and abide the law.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf directed the wardens to ensure traffic flow on the city roads.

He urged citizens to register their complaints on helpline 1915 and 051-9272616 for guidance.