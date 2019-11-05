Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 1 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.64 against the closing of Rs 155. 65 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday. The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.10 and was traded at Rs 173.68 against the last closing of Rs173.58. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen decreased by Rs0.01 and was traded at Rs1.43 compared to last closing of Rs1.44 whereas the exchange rate of British Pound decreased by Rs0.30 and was traded at Rs201.22 compared to the last closing of Rs 201.52.