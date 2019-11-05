Share:

FAISALABAD - University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf on Monday stressed that modern education with practical work and the ability to fight odds are essential to excel in the life.

He talked to students while during his visit to different hostels. He also listened to the problem of the student and directed the officials concerned to address their problems at earliest. He added that the university is renovating and overhauling hostels. He said that university had chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide state of the art facilities to campus community.

He said that for minor repair work, Rs2.5 million has been earmarked. He said that 60 percent of people in Pakistan are living below the poverty lines. He said that with the help of information and communication technology, we can disseminate messages and knowledge among the people.

He urged the youth to add beauty to the world with their creative work. He said that world knowledge is at the one click of the students in the modern era so put your energy for the progress of the country.

He also planted trees in the hostel under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign. He added that heavy loss we bear almost every year owing to changing climate.

He added that the heavy chunking of smoke from factories and vehicle and other factors have disturbed the climate. He lauded the steps of the government of launching billions tree program in a bid to mitigate climate change impact.

He said that we need to be strict about carbon emissions, and pay attention to the importance of renewable energy. Chief Hall Warden Dr Amjad Aulak said that all out efforts were being made address the problem of the students. He said that potable water, and other facilities were being ensured in the campus.