ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition forces yesterday decided to continue the ongoing protest at its current place till getting any satisfactory response from the government.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman, at the conference, failed to secure major parties backing for prolonging the sit-in for an extended period of time.

He however won their support to hold public gatherings and rallies in future against the PTI government in different cities.

Interestingly, the top leaders of both the key opposition parties (PML-N and PPP), Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, did not attend the multi-party moot.

The opposition parties’ members told The Nation that a proposal regarding a no-confidence motion against the prime minister also came under discussion in the APC.

They said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were in favour of the demand about prime minister’s resignation but they were not in favour of becoming part of the sit-in.

The multi-party conference, hosted by JUI-F, of opposition parties unanimously decided not to leave the current place (H-9 area) and march towards D-Chowk.

Talking to media, JUI-F senior member Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said all opposition parties which attended the meeting were very positive. He also hinted at resolving all matters through dialogue.

When asked about continuing the sit-in in Islamabad, he said the ‘Azadi March show’ will continue as they still demanded resignation of the prime minister.

To a question, he said the sit-in place will not be shifted to any other site including D-Chowk.

The sources said a proposal was accepted by almost all the nine parties to continue the ongoing sit-in for at least two more days in the federal capital whereas the main parties opposed the step to march towards D-Chowk to register protest.

The protesting parties discussed to move ‘No-confidence motion’ against Prime Minister Imran Khan, as JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman kept insisting the participants for at least bringing an in-house change.

Both the major opposition parties [PPP-P and PML-N], the sources said, clearly indicated to stay away from the sit-in. The representatives of PML-N and PPP-P, in their arguments, discouraged the traditional undemocratic way for toppling the government. However, they kept supporting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman for his demand about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

The source said that it was decided to adopt a unanimous stance against the PTI government in and outside the parliament.