Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the PPP chairman always wanted to see lifting of ban on student organisations across the country, because he has believed that the student organisations are nursery of politics.

Whenever it came to eliminating ban on student organisations, some laws became hurdles, the provincial minister said. He said that it was unfortunate that many politicians in this country did not know about the student organisations.

He said this while welcoming the participants of march of Sindh People’s Students Federation on Monday. Sindh People’s Students Federation participants arrived in Karachi after marching in all the districts of Sindh.

Ghani announced on the occasion that ban on student organisations in Sindh province would be lifted. He said that the ban on student organisations and trade unions was imperative for the development of decent political culture in this country.

Ghani said that the present federal government was the only incompetent government in the history of Pakistan, during which the salaries of public servants were decreased. Provincial Minister of Information said that this government had not given anything to the people except for unemployment and inflation. The withdrawal from the Kashmir issue and ban on the media were other feathers in the cap of this inept government, the minister added.

Ghani said that this incompetent government on one hand failed to give ten million jobs to the people, while on the other hand this failed government had also displaced the poor people instead of arranging for them 50 lacs homes as they promised before the ‘rigged’ elections.

The minister said that this government banned political leadership in the name of fake accountability. He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Syed Khursheed Shah were still in prison although not a single case was registered against them. On the other hand, inquiries were going on against Pervez Khattak and Pervez Elahi but they had not been arrested so far, he added.

Meanwhile, Saeed Ghani participated in a demonstration in front of the Karachi Press Club by Sindh People’s Students Federation, along with secretary general PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, Ajiz Dhamra and other party leaders of Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, PPP Sindh Secretary General Waqar Mehdi said that it was the right of the representatives of PSF Sindh to raise their voice for their legitimate rights.

He said that student organisations had always raised their voice against the dictatorship and Pakistan People’s Party always supported the student organizations. Waqar Mahdi said that the struggle should continue until the ban on student organisations was lifted.