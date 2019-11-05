Share:

ISLAMABAD - The resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time came under discussion on Monday in a meeting of the negotiation committees of the government and opposition with the deadlock persisted from both sides.

As the Jamiat-Uleme-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led protest sit-in continued in the capital for consecutive 5th day, the government’s negotiations team decided to meet with the opposition’s Rehbar Committee today after getting stance from the leadership on the two demands — PM’s resignation and re-election.

The government team led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak held another round of talks with Rehbar Committee at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence.

Khattak told reporters after the meeting that both the committees would again meet today and hoped that there would be some positive outcome of the next round. He appreciated the opposition parties that the participants of “Azadi March” did not violate the agreement signed between the government and the JUI-F stating that protesters would not move from the designated place of the protest venue.

Two committees to meet again today

He said that the opposition had placed their demands before them and vice versa and both sides would meet again after consulting their respective leaderships.

Former PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar, a member of the opposition committee, told The Nation that the meeting was positive in the sense that government for the first time had heard their demands about resignation of Prime Minister and holding of fresh election. “Prior to this, the government has been pressing that these two demands were off the table,” he said adding that the government now heard these demands.

“The government committee said that they were not in a position to negotiate on these demands before taking the leadership into confidence and give its stance after consultations,” Babar said. The senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party said that the opposition also paced its demands before the government including to make the parliament functional, and to bring working of the state institutions within their own parameters.

Meeting of Parliamentary Party of PTI:

A meeting of the ruling PTI and its allied parties’ parliamentary party that held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in his office showed its confidence on the premier in the wake of political turbulence in the country arising out of the anti-government protest of JUI-F led opposition parties..

Through unanimously adopted resolution, the meeting showed its “confidence on the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated that the incumbent government’s historic reforms would rpove amilestobe in the development of the nation.