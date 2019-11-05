Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of family members and relatives of missing persons of Tezgam train tragedy took out a rally from Pak Colony to local press club on Monday for recovery of their dear ones.

They were carrying banners and placards as well as photos of their missing persons. They marched through main roads demanding the government to help them searching their missing persons and support them. They arrived at local press club where speakers strongly condemned the Punjab government and district administrations of Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Kharyan, Bahawalpur etc for not cooperating with relatives and family members of missing persons of the above incident. They added that they were very disturbed particularly women and children as they were unable to get any clue of their missing persons.

They said that about 50 missing persons belong to Mirpurkhas while their heirs had searched them in Rahim Yar Khan and other cities of Punjab but remained fail to acquire any clue while they had given blood samples for DNA test.

They demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and other higher authorities to take immediate notice of the matter.